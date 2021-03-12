ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

ING Groep NV increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 197.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $247.97 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.63. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,653.02 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

