ING Groep NV Invests $2.27 Million in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,645,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,811,000 after purchasing an additional 89,346 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 25.6% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,395 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 24.3% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 10,288,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,510,000 after acquiring an additional 856,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 21.1% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 880,140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VER opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.38%.

VER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

