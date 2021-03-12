ING Groep NV Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 383,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $223.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

