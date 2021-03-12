ING Groep NV Purchases 12,732 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 198.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of SRE opened at $123.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

