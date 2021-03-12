ING Groep NV Purchases 14,634 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 200.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $129.41 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $135.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of -179.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.