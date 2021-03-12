ING Groep NV Purchases 3,166 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ING Groep NV increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 193.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,970,000 after buying an additional 81,218 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $464.92 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $449.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.95.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

