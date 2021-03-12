ING Groep NV Purchases 3,905 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 203.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Shares of CTAS opened at $345.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

