ING Groep NV Purchases 4,641 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 200.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $470.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.01 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $489.56 and its 200 day moving average is $530.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

