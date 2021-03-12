ING Groep NV Purchases 6,722 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 199.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 35.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,990,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 25.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,231,000 after buying an additional 158,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,910,000 after buying an additional 135,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.33.

PSA opened at $240.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.47. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

