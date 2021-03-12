ING Groep NV Purchases 7,524 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 202.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $227.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.81.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

