ING Groep NV Purchases 8,253 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 145.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $187.97 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

