ING Groep NV Purchases 9,864 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 304.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $189.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

