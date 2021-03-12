ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ING Groep NV increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 147.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,973 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,696,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in American Electric Power by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,052,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,602,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

In other news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

