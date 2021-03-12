ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $266.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.56. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $273.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.24.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

