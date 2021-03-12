ING Groep NV Raises Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 199.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,632 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 80.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Centene by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 249,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.