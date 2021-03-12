ING Groep NV Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,142 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

