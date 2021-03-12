ING Groep NV Raises Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 200.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,377,000 after acquiring an additional 703,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after acquiring an additional 435,412 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

NYSE TT opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.40 and a 200 day moving average of $138.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $165.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.