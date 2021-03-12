Ink Protocol (XNK) Achieves Market Cap of $960,248.09

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $960,248.09 and approximately $1,371.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00049226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.88 or 0.00648730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00065229 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

