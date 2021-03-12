Inland Homes (LON:INL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.01

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.01 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.77). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), with a volume of 246,083 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.36 million and a PE ratio of 72.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27.

Inland Homes Company Profile (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of domestic buildings; and letting or operating of real estate properties. It holds a land portfolio of 11,045 plots, as well as 1,302 partnership homes and 415 private homes under construction.

