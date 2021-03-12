Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNV) CEO Maureen Hewitt Acquires 9,350 Shares

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNV) CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 245,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.10. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $26.82.

Get Innovus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.