INO COIN (INO) Trading Up 15.5% This Week

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for about $6.95 or 0.00012330 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. INO COIN has a market cap of $1.25 billion and $549,388.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00049238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.54 or 0.00646543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00064908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00036927 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.