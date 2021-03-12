Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.13 and traded as low as C$0.91. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 17,434 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$56.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.13.

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

