Insider Buying: Alto Metals Limited (AME.AX) (ASX:AME) Insider Buys 5,700,000 Shares of Stock

Alto Metals Limited (AME.AX) (ASX:AME) insider Terence (Terry) Wheeler acquired 5,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$399,000.00 ($285,000.00).
The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.
About Alto Metals Limited (AME.AX)
Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Alto Metals Limited (AME.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Metals Limited (AME.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.