Insider Buying: Alto Metals Limited (AME.AX) (ASX:AME) Insider Buys 5,700,000 Shares of Stock

Alto Metals Limited (AME.AX) (ASX:AME) insider Terence (Terry) Wheeler acquired 5,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$399,000.00 ($285,000.00).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Alto Metals Limited primarily explores for gold properties. Its flagship project is the Sandstone gold project covering an area of approximately 800 square kilometers located in the East Murchison Mineral field in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Enterprise Uranium Limited and changed its name to Alto Metals Limited in May 2016.

