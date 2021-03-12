Insider Buying: Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Insider Buys 15,071 Shares of Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 15,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,457.62 ($23,898.30).
Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 5th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl 142,954 shares of Flagship Investments stock.
- On Tuesday, January 12th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 64,266 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$151,539.23 ($108,242.31).
The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.67.
About Flagship Investments
Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.
