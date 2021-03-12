Insider Buying: Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Insider Buys 15,071 Shares of Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 15,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,457.62 ($23,898.30).

Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl 142,954 shares of Flagship Investments stock.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 64,266 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$151,539.23 ($108,242.31).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.67.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Flagship Investments’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

About Flagship Investments

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

