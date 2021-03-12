Insider Buying: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Buys 20 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 887 ($11.59) per share, with a total value of £177.40 ($231.77).

Shares of UU traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 888.60 ($11.61). 1,474,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,047. United Utilities Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 980.20 ($12.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 911.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 894.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of United Utilities Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,001.43 ($13.08).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

