Insider Buying: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Buys 20 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 887 ($11.59) per share, with a total value of £177.40 ($231.77).

Shares of UU traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 888.60 ($11.61). 1,474,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,047. United Utilities Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 980.20 ($12.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 911.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 894.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of United Utilities Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,001.43 ($13.08).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.