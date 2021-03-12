Insider Buying: Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Purchases 816,347 Shares of Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 816,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$1,063,700.14 ($759,785.82).
Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 226,401 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$313,338.98 ($223,813.56).
