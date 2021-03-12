Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Major Shareholder Sells 40,655 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WMS traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,935. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

