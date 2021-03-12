Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells 90 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.73, for a total transaction of $23,195.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40.

Shares of ALGT traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.71. The company had a trading volume of 291,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $262.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.82.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

