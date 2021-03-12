Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.95. 338,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,665. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,343,000 after acquiring an additional 193,345 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after acquiring an additional 80,106 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after acquiring an additional 32,144 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

