Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AMN stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.95. 338,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,665. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.
About AMN Healthcare Services
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
