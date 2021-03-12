Insider Selling: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) SVP Sells 4,178 Shares of Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,106. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
