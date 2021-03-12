Insider Selling: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) SVP Sells 4,178 Shares of Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,106. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

