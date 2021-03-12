Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 14,375 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $935,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 735,325 shares in the company, valued at $47,854,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.98. 25,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,085. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -374.27 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 50,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

