Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Sells 17,135 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mario Jesus Marte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,720,253.60.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 65,011 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $5,506,431.70.

Shares of CHWY stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,443. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.79 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 489.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chewy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 675.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 534,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

