Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Sells 11,912 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $976,664.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,742,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Satish Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,195,964.80.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Satish Mehta sold 55,017 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $4,659,939.90.

Shares of CHWY stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.60. 1,937,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.79 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chewy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $22,318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 11,082.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

