Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CAO Sells 941 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $341,507.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jereme M. Sylvain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $9.05 on Friday, hitting $357.73. 921,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,930. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

