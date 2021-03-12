Insider Selling: Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) CEO Sells 8,414 Shares of Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:PLOW traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,089,000 after acquiring an additional 385,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1,426.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 141,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 132,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after purchasing an additional 102,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,258,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

