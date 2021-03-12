Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CAO Sells 7,652 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $1,222,177.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,303 shares in the company, valued at $16,659,275.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mandy Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Mandy Yang sold 8,346 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,478,994.66.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.83. The stock had a trading volume of 92,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,684. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.74.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

