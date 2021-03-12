Insider Selling: Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Michael Johnson sold 43,936 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $577,758.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $145.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLUX shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

