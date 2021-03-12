Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Sells 1,176 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $35,162.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FDP traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. 145,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,811. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $37.47.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.20 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,080,000 after purchasing an additional 263,782 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 213.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 247,801 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

