Insider Selling: Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.46. The stock had a trading volume of 94,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,979. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $129.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $18,749,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

