Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $525,550.00.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $119.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,999. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average of $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). As a group, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,216,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

