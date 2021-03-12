Insider Selling: Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $828,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 236,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,747,119.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KOSS stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.55. 265,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,493,394. Koss Co. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $127.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

