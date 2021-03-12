Insider Selling: Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Director Sells 7,719 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PH traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.56. 713,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.27 and a 200-day moving average of $251.19. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $313.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

