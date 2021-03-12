Insider Selling: Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Sells 9,710 Shares of Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $114,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew R. Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $138,249.54.

On Monday, January 25th, Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $133,209.30.

NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 406,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

DTIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after buying an additional 267,511 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 160,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 16,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

