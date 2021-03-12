Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Sells 826 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.02. 956,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,400. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,740.02 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in SBA Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SBA Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

