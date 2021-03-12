Insider Selling: TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) CFO Sells 22,774 Shares of Stock

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian W. Maass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TCF Financial alerts:

On Thursday, February 18th, Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of TCF Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64.

On Thursday, February 4th, Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of TCF Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40.

NASDAQ TCF traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $49.17. 95,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,524. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCF shares. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.