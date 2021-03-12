Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells 18,112 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.83. The stock had a trading volume of 96,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.78. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 496.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

