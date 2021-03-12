Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.68 on Top Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $9.64 million and $1.35 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.22 or 0.00472027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00062713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.03 or 0.00556962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00076255 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,173,255 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.