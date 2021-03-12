Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 83,103 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.9% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 83,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 98,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,065,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $158,727,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $70,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 67,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

INTC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,872,844. The stock has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.