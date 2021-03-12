Internet of People (IOP) Trading 74.6% Higher This Week

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Internet of People has traded 74.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $615,321.93 and approximately $6.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00027121 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.