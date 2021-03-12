Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 181.6% from the February 11th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,998. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

